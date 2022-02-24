Watertown man arrested after robbing Sheboygan gas station with a knife

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — A Watertown resident was arrested after robbing a Sheboygan gas station with a knife Wednesday night.

Sheboygan police say they responded to a reported armed robbery near 8th and Clara around 7 p.m. A gas station clerk said a masked man, armed with a knife, demanded money from the till.

The suspect fled after receiving cash from the clerk. No injuries were reported.

Police were able to complete a neighborhood canvass and developed a suspect by viewing video of the incident.

Around 11 p.m., a 38-year-old man from Watertown was arrested and taken to jail. Police say they are referring charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office for armed robbery.

