MILWAUKEE — Water Street is shut down from Wisconsin Avenue to Clyborn in downtown Milwaukee due to reports of glass falling.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene who said there appears to be a hole in one of the windows of the Chase building.

Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire confirmed they were called to the scene for reports of glass falling, but they have not provided any additional details.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

