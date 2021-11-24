Watch
Water main break in Milwaukee: residents without steam, downtown steam system flooded

AP Photo
The City of Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Posted at 9:45 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 22:45:58-05

MILWAUKEE — A large Milwaukee water main break flooded portions of the downtown steam system and left residents without steam in certain parts of the city on Tuesday, according to WEC Energy Group.

Officials say millions of gallons of water from the city's broken main flooded into the steam tunnels for 17 hours. It stopped at 2 p.m.

Crews will be working overnight and into the early morning hours to restore service to all customers.

"We hope to have the water clear from the tunnels before midnight. Once the tunnels cool and are safe to enter, we will be able to fully assess any damage to our equipment," WEC Energy Group said in a statement.

Officials say this has not affected electric and natural gas service.

