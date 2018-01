Water main break floods Sheboygan streets

A water main break in Sheboygan has water gushing out onto the street in the chilly air Monday night.

Water main break at 13th & Grand in Sheboygan. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dlaEjQbckm — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) January 16, 2018

The city told TODAY’S TMJ4 the break near 13th and Grand was weather-related. It’s expected to take four to five hours to repair.

They said it is not uncommon for these types of breaks this time of year.