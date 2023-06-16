Water main break closes Milwaukee City Hall, Zeidler Municipal Building

MILWAUKEE — According to a City of Milwaukee spokesperson, Milwaukee City Hall and the Zeidler Municipal Building will be closed until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16 due to a water main break.

The spokesperson, Jeff Fleming, said the water main break disrupted service to the two buildings. He said offices will be closed to the public until then.

Fleming issued the following update:

"Temporary connections have been established to supply water to all the buildings in the City Hall complex. The buildings will reopen as planned at 11 am. Departments that are part of the Mayor’s administration will resume operation then. At the discretion of independently elected officials, some other offices may remain closed.

A significant section of water main needs to be replaced on Kilbourn Avenue and that work may take up to 24 hours to complete."

