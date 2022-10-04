WATCH: Year of the Skittles for Giannis? Bucks star shares new favorite snack

MILWAUKEE — Last year Giannis Antetokounmpo was addicted to Oreos. This year he has found a new snack.

Antetokounmpo has been spotted with his courtside snacks many times. However, his new favorite seems to be Skittles.

In a video posted on Twitter, Antetokounmpo is seen getting ready for his flight to Abu Dhabi and pulling a big bag of Skittles out of his bag.

I got the essentials packed 🛫🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhSw0ELOTe — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 3, 2022

"Hey, last year was the Oreos, this year it's the Skittles baby," Antetokounmpo stated in the video. "Can't go nowhere without Skittles."

In another video tweeted by the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo can be seen eating Skittles courtside.

Update: Giannis found more snacks. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrrTtTJYL3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 2, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday during the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. Both games will be at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and are the the NBA's first in the United Arab Emirate and the Arabian Gulf.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip