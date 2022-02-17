Watch this hilarious Giannis Antetokounmpo themed parody of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Bucks fan has gone above and beyond with a new Giannis Antetokounmpo themed parody of a popular song from Disney's new movie Encanto.

"We Don't Talk About That Bro" is a parody of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," and revolves around the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run. It was made by Justin Wills and feature female vocals from Chloe Dichoso.

The parody song and music video were posted on YouTube Wednesday and shared on Twitter on Thursday. The music video features photos and videos from last summer's games against Brooklyn, Phoenix, and Atlanta.

Here is a twitter sized version of my parody song about Giannis Antetokounmpo.



If you are an NBA fan you will probably get a laugh out of this. Truly appreciate all of those that watch it. Full video link in the comments.

pic.twitter.com/lcaWMMXa3K — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) February 17, 2022

What makes the whole thing so funny though, and creepy, is the new lyrics and fake lip-syncing from Giannis, Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and others.

The whole thing starts with a photo of Durant at a press conference with an overlay of moving lips which are singing, "Giannis Antetokounmpo, no no no. We don't talk about that, bro."

The song goes on to talk about the seventh game of the series between the Bucks and the Nets, saying things like "It was our seventh game, we were getting ready and there wasn't a chance we would lose."

Then it goes on to say "we lost in overtime."

Next, the song moves to the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker who lip-syncs, "He [Giannis] told me my dreams would die. The last round: dead."

Finally, we move on to the Atlanta Hawks where Trae Young says, "I wish we were the champs."

The video wraps up with footage from after the final game when the Bucks became the NBA Champs. There's also footage from when Giannis went to Chic-Fil-A the next morning.

You see a photo of Khris Middleton holding the trophy while lip-syncing, "He told me that the life of my dreams would be promised and someday be mine." They are yours Khris, your dreams have come true.

Other iconic lines? "Giannis at the rim, 50 points for him." Yes, 50 points like he scored the other night!

"The fate is sealed. The freak is in your head." Always has been, always will be.

What this video has taught us is this: the Bucks fanbase is DEDICATED and Giannis is an absolute legend. The end.

Watch the full parody below:

