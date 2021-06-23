Watch
Watch the Bucks on the big screen at Bayshore

Pinarski, Phil
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 11:40:09-04

GLENDALE — The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, and Game 1 of the series will be broadcast live on the big screen in The Yard at Bayshore.

The Yard is a large, open-air space in the heart of Bayshore (5800 N Bayshore Drive, Glendale WI).

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can enjoy a variety of food and beverages while they cheer on the Bucks, including carryout from California Pizza Kitchen, Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory and more.

The Tap at Bayshore offers 36 craft taps from a variety of regional breweries, along with hard seltzers and wine.

The event is free and open to the public, but carry-in alcohol and dogs are prohibited.

