WATCH: Surveillance video captures Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News captures part of a Milwaukee police pursuit downtown on Thursday.

The incident happened near Marquette University's campus around 5 p.m. The pursuit ended near 14th and Kneeland.

TMJ4 News was on scene when the pursuit ended and witnessed police arresting a man.

Two men who own a nearby business, Cloud City MKE, witnessed the pursuit.

"We were sitting in the store and all we see is one Chevy driving past the store super fast and then right behind it was like seven cop cars," Sam Hussein said.

"We came around the block to see what happened and you just see police cars from everywhere, Milwaukee police, Marquette police, just going from every direction, every corner... trying to chase this guy down," Khaled Hamed said. "We're by Vliet (Street) and we see the guy on the ground."

Hussein and Hamed said they are concerned about the community's safety.

"I feel frightened for the people around me, for the people that live here," Hamed said. "It is not safe at all. It is scary. I think they should be more strict on a lot of things."

TMJ4 News is working to gather more details on the pursuit.

You can watch the two videos below:

Surveillance videos capture Milwaukee police pursuit

Video courtesy: Cloud City MKE

Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus

This is a developing story and will be updated.

