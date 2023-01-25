WATCH: Pleasant Prairie police squad struck by oncoming driver

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Pleasant Prairie police squad was struck by an oncoming driver early Wednesday morning.
Pleasant Prairie police say one of its squads responded to an emergency call around 5:45 a.m. The officer had the squad's emergency equipment activated and was northbound in the 9000 block of Highway H. when a southbound driver struck the squad.
The squad car driver's side was struck and the vehicle was significantly damaged. The officer turned at the lost moment and avoided a head-on collision, police say.
The officer was treated and released to full duty from a local hospital. The other driver was uninjured.
"This is a reminder to yield for emergency vehicles and give yourself enough room to stop in bad weather," the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said.