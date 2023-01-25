WATCH: Pleasant Prairie police squad struck by oncoming driver

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Pleasant Prairie police squad was struck by an oncoming driver early Wednesday morning.

Pleasant Prairie police say one of its squads responded to an emergency call around 5:45 a.m. The officer had the squad's emergency equipment activated and was northbound in the 9000 block of Highway H. when a southbound driver struck the squad.

Pleasant Prairie police squad struck by oncoming driver

The squad car driver's side was struck and the vehicle was significantly damaged. The officer turned at the lost moment and avoided a head-on collision, police say.

The officer was treated and released to full duty from a local hospital. The other driver was uninjured.

"This is a reminder to yield for emergency vehicles and give yourself enough room to stop in bad weather," the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip