WATCH: Officer rescues trapped cows from burning barn in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Incrediblebody camera footage captured the moment a police officer rescued cows from a burning barn in Sturgeon Bay.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says an officer noticed black smoke coming from a barn around 6 a.m. June 25.

The officer bravely ran into the barn where video shows large flames engulfing the barn. Inside were three trapped cows.

The officer opens the gates and the cows make their way out. The officer continued forward through the smoke to ensure the barn was empty.

You can watch the full cow rescue below:

Officer rescues trapped cows from burning barn

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip