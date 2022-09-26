WATCH: Milwaukee police seek suspects in burglary near Teutonia and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Police say two suspects forced entry into a business near Teutonia and Garfield between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m., and stole property.

The first suspect is described as an 18 to 20-year-old man who was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue, white, and red hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and red Nike tennis shoes.

The second suspect's voice can be heard in the video below and at the top of this article.

WATCH: Milwaukee police share a video of two suspects burglarizing a business near Teutonia and Garfield on Sept. 22.

Surveillance video shows burglary suspects near Teutonia and Garfield

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip