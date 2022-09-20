WATCH: Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in garage burglary near 68th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection to a garage burglary.

Police say it happened on Aug. 1 around 4:40 a.m. near 68th and Morgan.

WATCH: Three suspects wanted for garage burglary in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek 4 suspects in burglary near 68th and Morgan

Police describe the four suspects as followed:

Suspect 1: 15-18-year-old boy, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white shoes

Suspect 2: 15-18-year-old boy, orange-ish curly hair, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black sandals

Suspect 3: 15-18-year-old boy, last seen wearing a dark color hodded sweatshirt, black with white pants, and black sandals

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip