WATCH: Milwaukee firefighters battle house fire near 24th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 24th and Burleigh on Monday.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Crews did multiple searches and determined no one was inside the building.
We Energies was contacted, but gas and electricity had already been cut to the building.
WATCH: Multiple floors were involved in a house fire near 24th and Burleigh (Video credit: Milwaukee Fire Department)
MFD battles house fire near 24th and Burleigh
MFD crews noted signs of a previous fire at the home during operations.
Crews were still on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Monday for overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.