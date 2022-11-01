WATCH: Milwaukee firefighters battle house fire near 24th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 24th and Burleigh on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Crews did multiple searches and determined no one was inside the building.

We Energies was contacted, but gas and electricity had already been cut to the building.

WATCH: Multiple floors were involved in a house fire near 24th and Burleigh (Video credit: Milwaukee Fire Department)

MFD battles house fire near 24th and Burleigh

MFD crews noted signs of a previous fire at the home during operations.

Crews were still on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Monday for overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

