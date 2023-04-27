WATCH: Kenosha police officers rescue man from burning minivan

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police officers are being hailed as heroes after a terrifying mishap Tuesday night.

The officers saw a minivan lost a tire and tried to stop the driver around 9 p.m. However, the 84-year-old driver kept going. The minivan then erupted in flames.

The Kenosha Police Department shared video that shows the moment officers ran to the vehicle and pulled the driver to safety.

No one was injured.

