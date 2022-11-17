WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha middle school student got the best surprise possible ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays on Wednesday.

Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.

According to the Kenosha Unified School District, Lt. Cmdr. Christensen was able to come home and spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class

(Video credit: Mahone Middle School)

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip