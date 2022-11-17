Watch Now
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class

Lt. Cmdr. Bryce Christensen was able to come home and spend Thanksgiving with his family.
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father, Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen, during class on Wednesday.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Nov 17, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha middle school student got the best surprise possible ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays on Wednesday.

Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.

According to the Kenosha Unified School District, Lt. Cmdr. Christensen was able to come home and spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class

(Video credit: Mahone Middle School)

