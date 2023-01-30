Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Kenosha County deputy saves fleeing suspect from being hit on I-94

It was discovered the suspect's vehicle was stolen out of Illinois.
A Kenosha County deputy saved a suspect who was fleeing from law enforcement after crashing a stolen car on I-94 Monday morning.
suspectsaved.jpg
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 15:57:33-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County deputy saved a fleeing suspect from being hit on I-94 Monday morning after crashing a stolen car.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KCSD) deputies received a complaint about a reckless driver on I-94 southbound. The driver was speeding while weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver exited at CTH C and crashed while coming down the off-ramp, KCSD says. The car's occupants then fled on foot. It was then discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois.

One of the suspects went onto the interstate on foot and was almost hit by several cars before making it to the median. KCSD says a deputy saved the suspect from falling back into the traffic lane.

Both suspects were taken into custody and treated for hypothermia.

You can watch the drone video footage of the event captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol below:

Kenosha County deputy saves fleeing suspect from being hit on I-94

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower