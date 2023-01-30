WATCH: Kenosha County deputy saves fleeing suspect from being hit on I-94

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County deputy saved a fleeing suspect from being hit on I-94 Monday morning after crashing a stolen car.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KCSD) deputies received a complaint about a reckless driver on I-94 southbound. The driver was speeding while weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver exited at CTH C and crashed while coming down the off-ramp, KCSD says. The car's occupants then fled on foot. It was then discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois.

One of the suspects went onto the interstate on foot and was almost hit by several cars before making it to the median. KCSD says a deputy saved the suspect from falling back into the traffic lane.

Both suspects were taken into custody and treated for hypothermia.

You can watch the drone video footage of the event captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol below:

