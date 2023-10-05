Watch Now
WATCH: First flamingos, now cows on the loose in Port Washington

Video credit: Ozaukee Press
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 21:38:33-04

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — First, it was flamingos flocking to Ozaukee County and now it is a herd of cows on the loose!

Neighbors recorded the animals wandering through a Port Washington neighborhood along Upper Ridge Road this week.

