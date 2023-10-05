WATCH: First flamingos, now cows on the loose in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — First, it was flamingos flocking to Ozaukee County and now it is a herd of cows on the loose!
Neighbors recorded the animals wandering through a Port Washington neighborhood along Upper Ridge Road this week.
WATCH the video below:
Cows on the loose in Port Washington
(Video credit: Ozaukee Press)
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.