WATCH: First flamingos, now cows on the loose in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — First, it was flamingos flocking to Ozaukee County and now it is a herd of cows on the loose!

Neighbors recorded the animals wandering through a Port Washington neighborhood along Upper Ridge Road this week.

WATCH the video below:

Cows on the loose in Port Washington

(Video credit: Ozaukee Press)

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip