WATCH: Dancing Grannies perform in New Orleans Mardi Gras parade

Posted at 6:04 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 07:04:41-05

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Tuesday is Mardi Gras but the party on the streets of New Orleans began earlier this week thanks to Milwaukee's dancing grannies!

The grannies contributed to Mardi gras festivities on Sunday.

According to NBC-affiliate WDSU, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies joined the Six-ten Stompers dance troop when the "Krewe- of Thoth" rolled through the uptown parade route in New Orleans.

It was a special moment for the grannies after they lost multiple members in the 2021 Christmas parade attack.

