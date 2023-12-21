Watch Charles Benson go head-to-head with St. Joan's Sister Lucy in a holiday meatball taste-off

Two heavyweight contenders went head-to-head today in a knock-'em-out meatball taste-off.
Just last month, St. Joan's had its 68th annual 'Spaghetti with the Sisters' fundraiser.
People come from all over the state to get a taste of the famous 68-year-old recipe meatball dinner first made by Sister Lucy.
That inspired us to host a competition with Sister Lucy facing off against a recipe that is passed down over three generations from our very own Charles Benson's Italian grandmother.
Watch the full taste-off above.
