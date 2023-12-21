Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Watch Charles Benson go head-to-head with St. Joan's Sister Lucy in a holiday meatball taste-off

Two heavyweight contenders went head-to-head today in a knock-'em-out meatball taste-off - Sister Lucy from St. Joan's, and Charles Benson.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 17:42:22-05

Two heavyweight contenders went head-to-head today in a knock-'em-out meatball taste-off.

Just last month, St. Joan's had its 68th annual 'Spaghetti with the Sisters' fundraiser.

People come from all over the state to get a taste of the famous 68-year-old recipe meatball dinner first made by Sister Lucy.

That inspired us to host a competition with Sister Lucy facing off against a recipe that is passed down over three generations from our very own Charles Benson's Italian grandmother.

Watch the full taste-off above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device