WATCH: Car with driver still inside gets dragged by semi on I-294 in Cook County

<b>Grzesiek Misiek</b>
Video shows semi-truck dragging vehicle on I-294 with driver still inside.
Posted at 7:40 PM, Nov 30, 2021
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A car with the driver still inside was dragged on the Tri-State Tollway by a semi on Tuesday and a man caught the incident on camera.

Illinois State Police say the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Interstate 294 northbound in Cook County near milepost 30.25.

The video shows a car stuck sideways being dragged on the side of a semi-truck.

The driver was inside the vehicle, according to the man who shot the video. You can see the driver wave out the window halfway through the video.

According to police, no injuries were reported. Lanes 3 and 4 of I-294 near the scene were closed for investigation. All lanes reopened around noon.

You can watch the video below:

