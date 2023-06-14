WATCH: Bear makes his way through downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A bear made his way through downtown Eau Claire on Wednesday!

The Eau Claire Police Department shared a video of the bear, stating, "He promptly threw 2 interceptions, fumbled a snap and continued on his way north."

The Eau Claire Police Department said on Facebookthat the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is aware of the bear sighting.

"Right now, the bear is still trying to find its way back home," the department shared. "If anyone sees it, please give it space."

Black bears are pretty common in the area. According to the DNR, the state's occupied bear range is expanding. That means you can expect to see black bears in areas outside of their traditional range.

In 1989, Wisconsin's bear population was estimated to be 9,000. Most recent data now estimate it to be around 24,000 bears.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Black Bear Density map

