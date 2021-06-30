Watch
Waste Management to hold hiring event in Germantown

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2007 file photo, a Waste Management worker picks up trash in a Spring, Texas. Waste Management Inc. is expanding its eastern U.S. position by paying $3 billion for rival Advanced Disposal Services. The nation’s largest private collector of trash and recycling will pay $33.15 per share for Advanced Disposal, marking a 22 percent premium for the stock. It is also taking on $1.9 billion of the company’s debt. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Waste Management
GERMANTOWN — Waste Management is holding a hiring event in Germantown Thursday.

They're looking to hire sorters and senior sorters.

The basic requirements for a sorter is 2-4 years of light industrial experience, and the starting pay is $15.75 per hour.

The requirements of a senior sorter is 3-5 years of light industrial experience, and the starting pay is $16.50 per hour.

In order to participate at the hiring event, candidates must apply to one of the positions and be scheduled for an interview.

Benefits include leading health coverage and company match 401(k).

