Waste Management to hold hiring event in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Waste Management is holding a hiring event in Germantown Thursday.

They're looking to hire sorters and senior sorters.

The basic requirements for a sorter is 2-4 years of light industrial experience, and the starting pay is $15.75 per hour.

The requirements of a senior sorter is 3-5 years of light industrial experience, and the starting pay is $16.50 per hour.

In order to participate at the hiring event, candidates must apply to one of the positions and be scheduled for an interview.

Benefits include leading health coverage and company match 401(k).

