Washington Ozaukee Public Health Dept. launches lead poisoning prevention campaign

PORT WASHINGTON — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is working to raise awareness about and prevent childhood lead poisoning.

The Childhood Lead Prevention Program shares tips and information for families to protect their kids from current or future lead exposure. The health department says screening programs are the best way to identify children who are at risk for lead poisoning.

“Our goal is to connect with the parents of Washington and Ozaukee counties and help prevent their children from being weighed down by lead poisoning in the formative years of their lives,” said Health Officer Kim Buechler. “Lead poisoning is 100% preventable and, by providing parents of young children with resources for getting their child tested, at-home safety tips, and education on potential signs of exposure, we can get ahead of lead poisoning before it starts.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, symptoms of lead poisoning including developmental delays, learning difficulties and decreased memory. Lead exposure can be dangerous for kids ages 0-6, but especially for those ages 0-2.

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department says they recommend children get tested at 1 year of age and at 2 years or one time between 2 and 6 years old.

Common sources of lead poisoning include paint and varnish in homes built before 1978 and items like clay pots, spices, toys, makeup, jewelry or ammunition.

You should contact your child's primary care provider if you have concerns about lead poisoning in your family or to schedule a blood test.



