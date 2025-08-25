Washington Ozaukee Health Department holds International Overdose Awareness Day events

GRAFTON, Wis. — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, in partnership with local organizations, is hosting two community events in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

This annual event, which is celebrated on Aug. 31, is the world’s largest campaign to end overdose, raise awareness, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends.

During the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department events, local organizations will promote life-saving resources, and speakers will share their personal experiences with substance use and overdose. Participants will also have the opportunity to receive training on Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

The first event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr. in Grafton.

A second event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at Regner Park, 800 N. Main Street in West Bend.

