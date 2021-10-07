Washington County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying man struck and killed by train

RICHFIELD — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was struck and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon.

They say at 2:41 p.m. they received a call from the Canadian National Railroad, who reported that their train had struck a person in the Village of Richfield. The person was walking on the tracks east of Scenic Drive between Lakeview Road and Willow Creek Road.

Sheriff's deputies and the Richfield Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Once they arrived they found an adult male on the tracks. He was deceased.

Officials say initial investigation indicates that the train was operating southbound when the engineer saw a male walking southbound in between the tracks on railroad property. The engineer began sounding the horn and the man did not respond. The engineer then applied emergency braking procedures while continuing to sound the horn.

The person never reacted and was struck.

The train came to a stop three quarters of a mile down the track. The train was stopped for almost seven hours due to the incident.

WSCO has not been able to identify the victim, and is asking for the public's help. The man has salt and pepper hair and is wearing gold colored, wire framed glasses. He's estimated to be around 40 years-old or above. He was wearing mid-top black Reebok shoes, white tube socks, dark color sweat shorts or pants and a gray shirt.

The case is currently under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Washington County Medical Examiner's Office, and Canadian National Railroad authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (262) 335-4378 or email tim.kemps@washcowisco.gov.

