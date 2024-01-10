Washington County prepares for more snow while digging from Tuesday storm

WEST BEND — The snow has stopped...for now. But, the clean up has just begun for people in West Bend who woke up quite a bit of snow Wednesday morning. If you weren't up before the sun, you were already behind the ball

Nick Yogerst, with the Extra Mile Snow company, said he woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning to get his day started. He was one of many dedicated people up early to clear the wet and heavy snow that storm left behind.

"So starting so early, people come, they get here at six to go to work and we have to get out of the way so businesses can open up and people need to walk," said Nick.

Plows wasted no time clearing the main roads and by the time the sun came up, all that was left to do was clear driveways and sidewalks.

"I mean we’ve probably been out here half hour, not too much," said Rachel Rate, the COO of Bob's Main Street Auto. "We’ve been kinda taking each piece bit by bit."

Rachel was hard at work clearing the sidewalk before the rest of the staff came in for work. She did say most of the shoveling happened the night before, which was common for a lot of the people we spoke with in West Bend.

We asked her if she had any pro tips when it comes to digging out and she said working together is the way to go.

"Team work makes the dream work," Rachel said with a smile.

On top of working together, make sure you're taking breaks. It's important with the weight of the snow that you take your time.

"We are always talking about safety here at work so I mean watching your back, making sure you’re using your legs when you’re lifting," said Rachel. "All the things they tell you growing up just it sounds dumb but it makes all the difference."



