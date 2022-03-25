Washington Co. Supervisor accused of concealing a firearm, carrying it into sheriff's office

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has requested that charges be filed against a Washington County Board Supervisor.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the supervisor brought a concealed weapon into the Washington County Sheriff's Office prior to a committee meeting. However, TMJ4 News does not identify people who have not been criminally charged and is withholding the supervisor's name in this case until the person is charged.

Authorities follow similar protocols to TMJ4, but because this is a public official, they chose to release the person's identity in their news release.

Officials said the supervisor was talking to another county employee when his gun fell out of his waistband.

The person the supervisor was talking to picked up the gun, thinking it was a cellphone, and handed it back to the supervisor who then concealed it back into his waistband.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said it's against state law to carry a concealed weapon into public safety buildings, and you must have a license to carry a concealed weapon. The sheriff's office says this supervisor did not have a license.

Deputies then spoke with the supervisor following the incident. He said because he was an elected official, he believed he was exempt from the law and could carry his concealed weapon into police departments and the sheriff's office.

Detectives have now requested charges for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Carrying a Firearm in a Public Building in violation of Wisconsin State Law. Both charges are misdemeanors, but if charged and convicted, the supervisor could face up to nine years in prison.

"As soon as I heard about the incident, I directed our investigators to conduct a full investigation," said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis. "This is an unfortunate event, by someone with a proven track record of public service and public safety support, but the community needs to trust that public officials are also held accountable to the people and the laws of this state.”

