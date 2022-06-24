Warriors select UW-Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. during NBA Draft

Watch Now
Alan Youngblood/AP
Milwaukee guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. (23) drives during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 22:57:45-04

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Baldwin Jr. was the 28th pick.

Baldwin Jr. was a guard for the UWM Panthers for one year, under his father, the former head coach.

However, back in March, his father was relieved from his duties. Then, a month later, Baldwin Jr. announced he was declaring for the draft.

During his one year with the Panthers, Baldwin Jr. played in 11 games and started in 10. He averaged 12 points per game, had a free-throw percentage of 74.3%, and a three-point percentage of 26.6%.

Another Wisconsin athlete was drafted as well, Johnny Davis of UW-Madison. Davis was selected 10th by Washington Thursday night.

