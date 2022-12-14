Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Warriors' Draymond Green has fan removed during Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv Forum

Midway through the third quarter, Warriors' Draymond Green went up to game officials and pointed to a fan sitting on the baseline
Warriors Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Warriors Bucks Basketball
Posted at 10:10 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 23:10:35-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, but not before a fan was asked to leave Fiserv Forum.

According to NBC Sports, midway through the third quarter, Warriors' Draymond Green went up to game officials and pointed to a fan sitting on the baseline behind the basket Milwaukee was shooting on. Shortly after a discussion with arena security, a fan was asked to leave the building.

NBC Sports reports it is unclear what the fan said or did. However, this isn't the first time Green has had an issue with fans sitting courtside. Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA earlier this month for "directed obscene language at a fan" during a game Warriors game in Dallas, NBC Sports says.

Tuesday's game was full of technical fouls. Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, and inactive Andre Iguodala were all handed technical fouls.

RELATED: Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes

The Bucks won Tuesday evening 128-111. They play at Memphis on Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive