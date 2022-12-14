Warriors' Draymond Green has fan removed during Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, but not before a fan was asked to leave Fiserv Forum.

According to NBC Sports, midway through the third quarter, Warriors' Draymond Green went up to game officials and pointed to a fan sitting on the baseline behind the basket Milwaukee was shooting on. Shortly after a discussion with arena security, a fan was asked to leave the building.

Draymond went to the officials to have a fan removed from the game pic.twitter.com/HPrDvVKNOO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

NBC Sports reports it is unclear what the fan said or did. However, this isn't the first time Green has had an issue with fans sitting courtside. Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA earlier this month for "directed obscene language at a fan" during a game Warriors game in Dallas, NBC Sports says.

Tuesday's game was full of technical fouls. Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, and inactive Andre Iguodala were all handed technical fouls.

The Bucks won Tuesday evening 128-111. They play at Memphis on Thursday.

