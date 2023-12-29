Warrant issued: Milwaukee teen hurt in shooting accused of stealing school laptops

MILWAUKEE — A warrant has been issued for a Milwaukee teen, who was recently injured in a shooting, for allegedly stealing school laptops.

Markel Gandy, 17, is facing one felony count of burglary of a building/dwelling and one misdemeanor of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Police responded to the Auer School near 24th and Auer on Jan. 23, 2023, for a burglary. According to a criminal complaint, the school's principal saw two people enter the school through an unlocked window. They went into numerous rooms and stole four laptops, worth $806 each, before leaving through the school's front door. Surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspects prying the window out of the school office door.

Officers found fingerprints on a window and a stack of papers, as well as pry marks on several doors. Three prints matched Gandy, the complaint says.

On Aug. 28, 2023, police showed the principal a photo of Gandy, who said she didn't know him.

On Dec. 22, 2023, the complaint says officers were dispatched to 19th and Vienna for a shooting investigation. Gandy was found with several gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video shows Gandy, armed with a pistol, confront two people who were walking on the street in front of him. The complaint says Gandy pointed his pistol at one of the two people, and that person removed his shoes and left them on the sidewalk. Gandy picked the shoes up and began walking in the streets towards a vehicle, but the person who removed his shoes was armed with a pistol too. That person approached Gandy from behind him. He then shot Gandy several times, retrieved his shoes, and left the area.

A witness who heard the gunshots said she witnessed Gandy lying on the ground, attempting to crawl, before throwing a firearm near her neighbor's bushes.

An arrest warrant for Gandy was issued on Dec. 28, 2023. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over 13 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.

