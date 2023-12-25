Warm weather doesn't dim holiday spirit

MILWAUKEE — With higher than average temperatures in December, people across Milwaukee looked to other activities to get in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.

For Dr. Brian Mccarroll, the Christmas Eve festivities started at Lake Michigan, where he took a frosty plunge in the water.

“Last year, I had to bring an axe to the park and cut through the ice to get in. This year it’s easy,” Mccarroll smiled.

With 40 degree temps Sunday, plenty of others walked or rode bikes along the lakefront, instead of participating in traditional holiday sports like skating or skiing.

“It’s a little sad because there’s not a lot of stuff to do and those are the bonds you want with your family,” Eduardo Arregun, who was visiting from Colorado Springs, said.

Storm Team 4 said for the month of December, the average temperature is more than eight degrees higher than normal.

Many ski hills in the area closed Christmas Eve, not just for the holiday, but also for the warm weather.

Little Switzerland announced they would close in part because with “the higher than average temperatures, skiing, riding, and grooming these runs can be detrimental to the large number of trails we have open.”

“My son really likes snowboarding and really wanted to go but it’s so warm that he can’t do that,” Savitha Guru said.

Savitha and her family spent the night instead at Cathedral Square Park enjoying the holiday lights.

“Usually you’re shivering and it’s hard to walk around. It’s unusual to be this warm in Milwaukee, but other than that, with family it’s always fun,” Guru smiled.

In the heart of Milwaukee, Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park has yet to open as well.

“You just have to pivot and find other ways to do other things. We can’t go ice skating but there are other ways to bring in the spirit of season and still make it work,” Joshua Liston said.

In previous years, the rink had opened right around Christmas Eve.

This year, it remained closed and without ice. Their website said “After the ground temperature is below freezing, we need about four days of temperatures below freezing to build the rink.”

While some said they’re still dreaming of a white Christmas, they’re not taking these warm wishes for granted.

“Get out there and enjoy it. And be prepared for the cold, it’s coming,” Liston joked.

For the most up-to-date hours and announcements, you can visit Little Switzerland or Slice of Ice's websites.

