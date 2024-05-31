War of the popcorn buckets: Deadpool and Wolverine release new movie merchandise

In Today's Talker — First it was the Dune Worm, and now another popcorn bucket is causing a stir.
X-Men star Wolverine is getting his own popcorn bucket, and it was apparently designed by fellow Marvel Comics superhero Deadpool.
The container will be released for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
The two actors unveiled the popcorn buckets on their social media accounts Thursday.
On Instagram, Jackman — who plays Wolverine — wrote, "don't try to butter me up."
Reynolds posted, "years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the war of popcorn buckets began."
Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters July 26th.
