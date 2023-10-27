War Memorial Center hosts Service Experience Day for students

MILWAUKEE — The students filed in quickly for their field trip Friday morning. It was a special day they didn't want to miss.

The War Memorial Center held its Service Experience Day for students, teachers and families. They were able to learn about the history and the mission behind the Memorial and the brave men and women from Wisconsin who answered that call.

"We just kind of want to show the community, kids, parents, teachers, everyone that there is more to the military than what they see in video games and in the movies," said SSgt. Alec Medina.

Soldiers, equipment, activities and more were waiting all around the War Memorial Center for the kids. They were able to meet and talk with both current and former military personnel and get a feel for what each branch is truly all about.

“I get to experience what they put on and what they do and stuff," said 3rd Grader, Kingston.

With many of the War Memorial Center's historical gems and treasures as a backdrop, this Service Day Experience was a chance to not only honor our country's past but also inspire the little ones who will become the leaders of our country's future.

"When I was really young, I had veterans coming into my school," said SSgt. Medina. "I have a family history of veterans and I just think it’s kind of important to kind of keep that thing going and show them the people that make their liberties available to them.”

The War Memorial will host another Service Experience Day on April 25th or 26th 9:30 am – 12:30 pm)

