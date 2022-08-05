Wanted by FBI: Suspect who shot at FBI agent in Georgia might be in Jefferson County

A suspect wanted in Atlanta for shooting at an FBI agent might be in Jefferson County.

The FBI says Joshuia Jonathon Luke Brown, 24, is wanted for allegedly firing multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia on July 28.

According to the FBI, he might be in the area of Johnson Creek. On Aug. 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued after Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

The FBI describes Brown as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11 and 197 pounds.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brown.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or your local FBI office, or you can submit a tip online here.

