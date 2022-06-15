'Wanna keep winning': Packers defensive unit grows with veteran lineman Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Defensive Lineman Jarran Reed could be one of those underrated veteran signings for the Green Bay Packers.

Giving some help and rest to Kenny Clark, he's also going from the Chiefs to the Packers.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked Reed what his thoughts on going from one championship caliber organization to another was.

"Keep going," Reed says. "You know, to keep going, been winning. Wanna keep winning, wanna keep being disciplined. Playing disciplined football. Just try to do what we can, hopefully contend for a Super Bowl."

Lance Allan asked Reed if he like those expectations and the fact that he went from one place where they expect a lot to another.

"Oh yeah, asolutely," Reed says. "I don't think nobody wants to go from a winning organization to an organization that's kind of struggling. But you know, wherever I can fit in. Wherever I can help, that's where I want to be."

Reed spent five seasons in Seattle before Kansas City, so the Seahawks actually remind him more of the Packers defense.

"Very similar to something I was familiar with," Reed says. "I wanted to get back to that. I feel like I got away from it a little bit last year and this was a great place. I knew as soon as I came in on my visit. I knew this is where I wanted to play at for the season. I think it's a great scheme. I think it will fit our guys well. We're very talented up front. I'm excited just to see as we can get going. Get back here in training camp coming up in the next month. We all just really see what we're really about."

One other Packers related note...LeRoy Butler says his wife Genesis and Gilbert Brown will present him for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip