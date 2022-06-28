WALWORTH COUNTY — The Walworth County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is recognizing a woman for saving a second life.

Lt. Colonel Lisa Ambergey is celebrating four decades in Civil Air Patrol. She is also head of the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Elkhorn. Ambergey served as a "Mission Spotter," flying with pilots on searches for downed planes and lost people on hiking trails or with dementia.

Over the weekend, Ambergey was recognized with a cake ceremony.

The Walworth County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is formally known as the US Air Force Auxiliary. It is known for its Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Aid, such as sending Covid-19 testing supplies to every county in Wisconsin last year.

