Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Walworth County woman with Civil Air Patrol recognized for saving second life

image_50435329.JPG
The Walworth County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol
image_50435329.JPG
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 10:00:39-04

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Walworth County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is recognizing a woman for saving a second life.

Lt. Colonel Lisa Ambergey is celebrating four decades in Civil Air Patrol. She is also head of the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Elkhorn. Ambergey served as a "Mission Spotter," flying with pilots on searches for downed planes and lost people on hiking trails or with dementia.

image_50439169.JPG

Over the weekend, Ambergey was recognized with a cake ceremony.

The Walworth County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is formally known as the US Air Force Auxiliary. It is known for its Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Aid, such as sending Covid-19 testing supplies to every county in Wisconsin last year.

image_67503361.JPG

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

You can help stop summer hunger in Southeast Wisconsin