Walworth County issues public health alert after opioid overdose spike

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — Walworth County Public Health issued a public health alert due to an "unexpected increase" in drug-related overdoses.

The health alert was issued on Thursday.

Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services says from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, the department has identified four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses in the county.

