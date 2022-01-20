Watch
Walworth County issues public health alert after opioid overdose spike

One Ohio county had an "unusually high number" of overdose deaths in a little over a day, the county's coroner said.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 17:44:15-05

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — Walworth County Public Health issued a public health alert due to an "unexpected increase" in drug-related overdoses.

The health alert was issued on Thursday.

Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services says from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, the department has identified four reports of suspected opioid drug overdoses in the county.

