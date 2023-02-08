Walmart on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee to close by March 10

MILWAUKEE — The Walmart Inc. store on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee will close this year.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the retailer announced Wednesday its location at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive will close by March 10.

The store on the city's northwest side opened as part of the Timmerman Plaza in 2012. The store's closure is due to multiple factors, including its financial performance, the BizJournal reports.

Employees of the closing store can transfer to other company locations. There are 99 stores in Wisconsin between its Walmart and Sam's Club brands.

According to BizJournal, Milwaukee Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. called the decision to close "terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."

“It’s infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open,” Chambers said in a statement obtained by BizJournal. “The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area.”

Chambers is working to find a potential replacement for the space with the Department of City Development.

In the City of Milwaukee, there are "supercenters" on East Capitol Drive, South 27th Street, and a neighborhood market on West Main Street, as well as a Sam's Club-branded store on North 124th Street.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip