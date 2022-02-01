Walker's Point CBD store buys building, planning outdoor destination spot

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's first CBD and hemp specialty store, Canni Hemp Company, announced Monday it has purchased a 2,000 square-foot building at 810 S. 5th Street in Walker's Point.

That is the location of the company's retail store.

Founder and CEO of Canni Hemp Company, Milwaukee musician Colin Plant, closed on the property on Friday.

According to a news release, it has been Plant's plan to purchase the Walker's Point building and turn the outdoor space behind it into "a destination for the community to regularly come together, relax and decompress, and work."

“I want to continue to find new ways to contribute to the neighborhood and support the people living in my community,” said Plant. “We want to benefit our company, the local residents, as well as neighboring businesses.”

A news release states Plant and his team are filling up their calendars from the first week of June through September with weekly events, such as live music and Maker's Markets. He also has plans to apply for liquor licenses.

“I have a real passion for working with other small businesses,” said Plant. “We’d like to provide an opportunity for those that don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop to be able to set up at our location and support them.”

Canni is one of the only retailers in Wisconsin that has a growing operation attached to it. Plant says he wants to also use the outdoor space to provide education to the community.

“Our customers often rely on us to filter out the inaccurate information that’s out there about the industry,” said Plant. “We want to offer more ways to responsibly educate our community about alternative and natural ways of dealing with things such as stress, anxiety and pain.”

