Walker's Point Association holds neighborhood spring clean-up

Looking for something to do, a way to spend some time outside, and want to support a local community all at once? Join the Walker's Point Association as they clean up the Walker's Point neighborhood. The community clean-up is happening now through 2 pm, Sunday at the Zócalo Food Truck Park.

Clean-up supplies will be provided. All attendees will have the chance to participate in local giveaways and receive prizes.

“Each spring when the snow melts, we're reminded that work is ahead to restore care for our communities as uncontrolled litter becomes visible. The Walker's Point Association neighborhood cleanup is purposeful because it fosters community pride, enhances environmental impact, supports beautification, encourages social cohesion, and provides youth education. Our cleanup brings together residents, businesses, and students for the betterment of our neighborhood,” said WPA President Carly Hauser.

