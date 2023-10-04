'Walk to Defeat ALS' to take place this weekend at Greenfield Park in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A walk will take place this weekend to help defeat ALS at Greenfield Park in West Allis.

According to organizers, "The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward a cure for ALS."

The one-mile walk will take place on Saturday. There will be festivities, including food, raffles, and music.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

For more information and to register, visit als.org.

Tom and Susan Mountin will be out for this team event. They will join TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. to tell us more about the walk.

