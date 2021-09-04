Watch
Wainwright, Molina reach milestone; Cards rip Brewers 15-4

Morry Gash/AP
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is congratulated by catcher Yadier Molina as he leaves the game during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. The game marks the 300th game that Wainwright and Molina played in together. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:09 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 09:09:03-04

MILWAUKEE — Nolan Arenado homered twice in the first three innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 in a milestone performance for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

St. Louis hit a season-high six homers.

Arenado drove a two-run shot in the first inning and went deep again in the third for his 28th and 29th of the season.

Molina hit a grand slam, Harrison Bader had a three-run shot, Tyler O’Neill provided a two-run blast and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot.

It marked the 300th game to feature Wainwright and Molina as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher-catcher combination.

That total makes them the fourth-most prolific battery of all time.

