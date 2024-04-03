Voters share excitement for change in leadership after new Milwaukee City Attorney elected

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — In the race for Milwaukee City Attorney, current State Rep. Evan Goyke beat incumbent Tearman Spencer.

Spencer faced an embattled single term, after his predecessor spent nearly two decades in office.

“Whether it’s a new development downtown or taking on opportunities for crime or combating reckless driving, there’s much for us to do. There’s so many good people and good lawyers in the office right now. I cannot wait to get to work with them and walk side-by-side with them to support them to have their back as they execute our shared vision,” said Goyke.

TMJ4 Goyke declares victory in Milwaukee city attorney race

Voters say they are thrilled they are getting a new leader in one of the city’s most important positions.

“I vote in every single election. No matter how big, no matter how small, up and down the ticket, I always make sure to show up,” said Corrine Rosen.

TMJ4 Corinne Rosen lives in Coldspring Park. She says she voted for Goyke because she wants to see "integrity" back in the City Attorney's Office.

“The City Attorney of Milwaukee is just kind of an under-the-radar position, and no one really knows about it unless something goes wrong. And so Evan is in position to really bring back the city to where it was before,” said Andy Brehm.

TMJ4 Andy Brehm says he voted for Goyke because he appreciates the candidate's promises to make living in the city more affordable.

“He's proven to be able in his time in the legislature to work towards the goals to get things done in a pretty difficult environment not being in the majority. I believe he cares a lot about the city. He's dedicated,” said Eric Lowenberg.

TMJ4 Eric Lowenberg says he's excited to see a "new generation" of leadership in an office that has a big impact on the city of Milwaukee.

Those voters also say they are hoping for more focus on affordable housing and making Milwaukee a place that everyone would want to live.

Even voters who don't live in Milwaukee have followed the city attorney's race closely.

TMJ4 Meg Heinemann lives in Franklin but grew up in Milwaukee and closely follows city politics because of the impacts she says can “trickle down” to neighboring areas.

Meg Heinemann lives in Franklin, but says city politics "trick down" to neighboring areas. She supports Goyke because she feels he will bring transparency and a new perspective to the city attorney's office.

