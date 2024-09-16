Voters share concern and shock after "apparent assassination attempt" of Trump

MILWAUKEE — Voters across Southeastern Wisconsin were shocked to hear Donald Trump was the target on Sunday of “what appears to be an attempted assassination,” according to the FBI.

Kaylee Staral Giovanna Carter (right), Jazmon Quantrell (center) and Quaniqua Hicks (left) are Milwaukee residents and spoke with TMJ4's Kaylee Staral on the "apparent Trump assassination."

“How does this happen again,” Giovanna Carter, a Milwaukee voter, asked.

It happened Sunday at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This attempt comes nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"It’s crazy. I can’t believe this is the second time. This is the United States, we don’t do this to each other,” Kevin Eull said.

Other voters echoed the sentiment and the concern.

“It won’t change my vote, but it’s concerning as an American citizen. We have a free country and whether you agree or disagree isn’t a reason to shoot somebody,” Karen and Don Schuh said.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin condemned the political violence in this statement:

“We are relieved that President Trump is safe and unharmed after this terrifying incident at the Trump International Golf Course. Many thanks are owed to the United States Secret Service and local law enforcement for their swift and courageous response to the situation. This latest attempt on President Trump’s life is yet another sobering reminder of the need to reject political violence in its many forms. It is the responsibility of Republicans and Democrats alike to stand together against those who would perpetrate acts of violence against our fellow citizens.” —WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming.

Democrats also weighed in, like State Representative Gwen Moore, who condemed the "assassination attempt" in a message via X.

Violence has no place in our political process. We must all stand together in condemning such acts, regardless of our differences. Thank you to law enforcement for your swift response. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) September 15, 2024

With just 50 days until the election, some people in Wisconsin said they’re worried about what is still to come.

“People are angry with the economy and inflation and it's like you’re playing with lives too. Bringing that extra attention to us kind of makes us an extra target,” Carter said.

