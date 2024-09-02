Voters prepare for visits from Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Donald Trump

MILWAUKEE — A new month in Wisconsin already promises big visits from politicians like Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and Former President Donald Trump.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day. Walz will deliver remarks at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s LaborFest 2024.

“I’m a teacher looking forward to spending my Labor Day here helping with the Harris-Walz campaign," Beth Burrows said. "I want to spread the word of how important it is to be part of a union."

Kaylee Staral Jennie Johns (left) and Beth Burrows (right) will be volunteering at the Walz event on Monday at Laborfest. They think there's going to be a huge turnout.

Volunteers like Burrows spent Sunday afternoon preparing for Walz’s visit at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds on Labor Day.

"Governor Walz, a former union member himself, passed the most pro-worker package of laws in Minnesota’s history — making it easier to form unions, strengthening worker protections, cracking down on union-busting, and giving workers paid leave,” the campaign said when announcing his visit.

This is Walz’s third stop in Wisconsin since becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Also making two stops in Wisconsin this week is former President Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign will be in Milwaukee on Thursday and the former president will be in Mosinee on Saturday.

Kaylee Staral John Thorsen (left), Diane Reuter (center) and David Behnke (right) are from Elm Grove and they are voting for Donald Trump in November. They did not know Trump will be in town again but think his pending arrival is telling how important Wisconsin will be in the election.

“This is saying that Wisconsin will have an integral part in the election and the outcome is heavily on Wisconsin," John Thoresen, from Elm Grove, said. "Hopefully, a lot of Trump supporters and Republicans come out."

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Thursday when he held a town hall in La Crosse. He has also held rallies this year in Green Bay, Waukesha, and Racine.

Thoresen’s friend said all of the visits have been overwhelming.

“They’re dying to get here. It’s almost comical,” David Behnke smiled.

Others in Milwaukee are grateful for the attention.

Kaylee Staral Marion Moore is from Milwaukee and thinks all the recent political visits are good for the city and for businesses. He also believes it speaks to how important the city is in this election.

“No matter what side of the coin you land on, it’s a good thing for notoriety and the local economy of the city,” Marion Moore, a Milwaukee resident said. “It speaks to how important everyone views this place and how important we are in the national landscape.”

Walz is expected to deliver remarks around 2 p.m. C.T. on Monday at LaborFest 2024.

