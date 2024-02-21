Voters in Raymond School District look ahead to special recall election

RAYMOND, Wis. — In one week, the Village of Raymond will hold a recall election, potentially replacing two members of its school board.

Some community members we spoke to say that they hope this brings new perspective.

“I think it's hard because a lot of people don't keep up with what's going on a school board. But when you talk about tax dollars and the amount of money that's being wasted, I know there's a big concern,” said Jaime Dechamps.

Dechamps is a mother of two, with her youngest daughter in the middle of her fifth-grade year at Raymond School.

Jaime says she was inspired to get involved with the recall process when she saw what she calls a lack of transparency surrounding the school board’s vote to not renew the contract for Principal Jeff Peterson, as well as Superintendent Michael Garvey’s resignation.

“They're also there to serve all children, no matter where you come from, or what you look like, they're there to help protect the teachers and serve the teachers and make their jobs easier, and be good stewards of our money in the community,” said Dechamps.

Those abrupt changes pushed her to start asking questions and led her to becoming a member of the Raymond Community for Truth and Transparency Committee.

“Some of the things I was hearing that the school board was doing, or maybe opinions they might have, were discouraging to me because politics does not really have any place in the school,” said Dechamps.

With more than 2,200 people eligible to participate in this recall election, Jamie says she hopes people really consider how valuable their vote is.

“A recall is one thing but if you don't come out to follow through on that, it serves no purpose,” said Dechamps.

Following next week's special election, voters will also be determining two other races in April for the school board, meaning there may be up to four new members of the Raymond School Board before the school year even ends.



