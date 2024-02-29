Volunteers in Fond du Lac continue desperate search for Elijah Vue

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — Over the course of the last week, Debra Spoerke says she’s seen countless stories about Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old Manitowoc County boy who went missing on February 20.

“When I saw this story, which when anybody sees it, it's heartbreaking, be it a child or an adult, but a child, they're so innocent,” said Spoerke.

On Thursday, she decided to join a group of volunteers that came together at Hobbs Woods in Fond Du Lac, thanks to a social media post asking for anyone to come down to one of the areas where Elijah was last seen.

“The desperation in the family and having a little one, this is just too close to home. I just want to make sure all bases are covered,” said Jordan Dillon, who organized the volunteer search effort.

Going in pairs, neighbors combed through as much of the grounds as they could, marking any spots that may have been disturbed or looked out of the ordinary, hoping to find the missing 3-year-old.

“I counted when we started 22 cars and there's a lot of people, a lot of footsteps going out into the nature and all we can do is pray,” said Julie Ziegelbauer.

“It takes a village to be able to do that and that’s what we’re all trying to do, is be able to bring that family that peace of mind,” said Stephanie Anheuser.

Debra says they plan to take the search day by day, for as long as it takes.

“I just hope that this poor little child is found for his family that misses him and loves him and wishes they could find him,” said Spoerke.

This effort comes a day after the FBI announced a $15,000 reward for any information that could lead to finding Elijah.

