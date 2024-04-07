Volunteers help kick-off MKE Cleanup Series at Mitchell Park

Dozens of volunteers in Milwaukee braved the windy weather Sunday morning to take part in a clean-up initiative at Mitchell Park, led by Milwaukee Candle Co.

Company Business Operations Manager Wes Marse said they’d been helping Friends of the Domes raise money in their effort to secure the Milwaukee landmark but wanted to do more.

“We noticed that there was a bunch of litter going on throughout the park,” he said. “That was kind of the first moment where we were like ‘what if we did like a community engagement via park clean-ups.”

Marse said Sunday was just the beginning and shared plans to take on a clean-up at Bradford Beach and Walker’s Point over the next couple of weeks.

For Dome lovers like volunteer Linda Zwerlein, Mitchell Park was a good place to start.

“It was very satisfying,” Zwerlein said. “We just removed some things we humans put here kind of thoughtlessly, so we were part of making an improvement, very satisfying to me.”

Previously, the business added a special scent to its Hometown collection called the Tropical Dome Candle and donated a portion of those sales to the Friends.

Marse said they new volunteers are welcome as part of their MKE Cleanup Series on April 14th at Bradford Beach, and April 21st in Walker's Point.

He also said these events are the perfect opportunity for people to roll up their sleeves and make a tangible difference in their community by helping keep Milwaukee clean and green.

