VISIT Milwaukee wins grant for mobile visitor kiosk to showcase city to visitors

MILWAUKEE — A mobile visitor kiosk will travel around the region and at local events to showcase Milwaukee to visitors.

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that VISIT Milwaukee will receive a $112,050 grant to create the mobile visitor kiosk. VISIT Milwaukee says the mobile welcome center will be an interactive experience to help visitors learn all about Milwaukee's offerings.

“We typically spread the good word about Milwaukee through our advertising and tradeshow attendance, but now, thanks to these funds, Milwaukee can have a physical presence at events and pop-up experiences throughout the year,” says VISIT Milwaukee President & CEO Peggy Williams-Smith. “For those who’ve never been to Milwaukee, we can now bring a piece of Milwaukee to them.”

The kiosk will showcase the information and experiences through a variety of media, VISIT Milwaukee says.

"Interactive screens will allow for immersive exploration, while printed materials like maps, visitors guides, Milwaukee-made swag, and more, will offer visitors something tangible and memorable to take with them," VISIT Milwaukee said in a statement.

Officials say plans for the kiosk include a statewide road trip by VISIT Milwaukee's visitor experience team.

“Like our Amtrak activation in late 2021, we’re always looking for new ways to engage with potential visitors,” says Visitor Experience Manager Tony Snell. “This mobile kiosk will allow us the flexibility to customize it to fit whatever event we bring it to, and it provides another way for us to bring along partners who similarly want to promote the city. We couldn’t be more excited to get to work on its build-out.”

